Ohio asks hunters to watch for disease in deer

AKRON, Ohio– The Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s is asking hunters to help monitor the health of the state’s deer population.

Chronic wasting disease, a contagious neurological disease found in deer and elk, was confirmed in a captive white-tailed deer in Holmes County earlier this year.

“The ODNR Division of Wildlife is working to minimize the potential risk that CWD could spread to Ohio’s wild deer herd. Therefore, the ODNR Division of Wildlife continues to seek the assistance of hunters in the collection of samples for CWD testing,” ODNR said in a news release on Thursday.

Hunters in the disease surveillance area are required during the state’s gun season to present deer carcasses for inspection. It’s not a requirement during the two-day youth gun season.

The following townships are in the surveillance area: Berlin, Clark, Paint, Salt Creek, Walnut Creek, Sugar Creek and Wayne.

Carcass inspection stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the hunting seasons. They are located at the Sugarcreek Village Hall and the Walnut Creek Township Garage.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Wildlife District Three in Akron at 330-644-2293.

More information is available here