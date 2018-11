Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Brittany Murphy, 24, was last seen the morning of Oct. 28 when she was discharged from MetroHealth Medical Center.

She was wearing a pink jacket with a hood, black tennis shoes and jeans.

Brittany has a tattoo on her right arm that says Jaxson and usually wears two silver necklaces.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

