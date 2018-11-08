Man taking legal action to change age by 20 years, says it will help him on Tinder

Should you be able to change your age?

The Telegraph reports that a Dutch man is taking legal action to try and become younger.

Emile Ratelband, 69, said he feels discriminated against for his age. He said it’s affecting his employment chances and his success rate on the popular dating app, Tinder. The man says medical tests and doctors say he has the body of a man in his 40s.

He said he’d like to change his age to 20 years younger and be 49.

He argues that if transgender people are allowed to change their sex, he should be allowed to change his birth date.

A court is expected to rule on his case within four weeks.

