LIVE VIDEO: Multiple injuries at shooting in California bar

THOUSAND OAKS, California — Authorities say there were multiple injuries — including one officer — after a man opened fire in Southern California bar late Wednesday.

A sheriff’s captain says at least six people were shot late Wednesday when a suspect opened fire in a crowded Southern California bar.

Police tell the Ventura County Star that the initial report came around 11:20 p.m. that a man opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference early Thursday that a sheriff’s deputy was also shot and taken to a hospital. He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

He did say that it was still “a very active scene.”

Witnesses tell ABC News that a man fired several shots from a handgun before tossing smoke bombs and starting to fire again.

Police tell the Los Angeles Times that at least 30 shots were fired.

