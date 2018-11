Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON- An Akron area Vietnam vet, loving father and husband.

After recently being diagnosed with A-L-S, John Lund is determined to live out his bucket list.

We recently met Lund on our trip with Cleveland's Honor Flight.

FOX 8's Tracy McCool shows us how the military veteran is making his mission to make his memories.

**More on our Honor Flight journey here**