I-Team: Video shows police standoff in public bathroom

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing what it took for Cleveland police to arrest a man downtown they say attacked them with pepper spray.

It happened last month, the video has just been released to the I-Team. And it reveals police finally had to pry open a stall in a public bathroom, then grab the suspect with a K-9 and a group of officers.

First, police got a call to go to the Old Stone Church. The staff said a man had been kicked out because of earlier trouble, and he started breaking glass.

That led to a search through downtown.

Officers say they found the man they were looking for, but he hit one with pepper spray and took off.

The video shows officers chasing the man on foot. He finally ran into the bathroom of a popular downtown restaurant.

An officer can be heard saying, "Hey man, it’s the police, dude. Come out of that stall..." But the man responds, "Leave me alone. Leave me alone.”

Police brought in a dog, but the man still wouldn’t come out.

One officer then climbed up to pepper spray the suspect, but he sprayed the officer first. That sent the officer scrambling for water to wash his face.

Ultimately, police pried open the bathroom stall and moved in with a K-9, a taser, and several officers.

Now, Isaac Washington is in jail facing a series of charges.

What happened at the church and blocks away downtown was not Washington’s first run-in with the law. The I-Team checked his record at the Justice Center. Found the courts dealing with him for years for mental health issues and cases including a charge for stabbing someone in the neck.

This case will likely head to a grand jury.

Meantime, police say even Hugo the K-9 got hit with pepper spray. And Washington could even face a criminal charge for that.

