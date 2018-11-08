× Full list of Veterans Day parades, ceremonies other events in NE Ohio

It’s a time to remember those who have fought for our country: Veterans Day.

This year, Veterans Day falls on Sunday, Nov. 11.

There is a long list growing of parades, ceremonies and other events set in communities all over Northeast Ohio.

See that list below, and if there is an event that you would like to add, please email the information to us at tips@fox8.com.

**Make sure to check the date on each event; events are being planned in the weeks before, during and after Veterans Day.

AKRON:

— Friday, Nov. 9, noon to 1 p.m.. A World War II Veterans Memorial Dedication will be held in the Summit County Courthouse Rotunda. The event will feature the dedication of plaques containing names of county residents lost in WWII that were previously displayed at Memorial Hall on the University of Akron Campus. Veteran ID cards will also be presented.

AVON LAKE:

— Monday, Nov. 12. Annual Veterans Day breakfast at 8 a.m. and program at 8:30 a.m. at Learwood Middle School, 340 Lear Road, Avon Lake.

BEACHWOOD:

— Sunday, Nov. 11,, 11 a.m. Beachwood Historical Society and City of Beachwood partner to commemorate Veterans Day at Beachwood Cemetery on Green Road.

BRUNSWICK:

— Friday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. Brunswick Veterans Day Ceremony at Brunswick City Hall, 4094 Center Road. The ceremony will be held by the American Legion Post 234 and VFW Post 9520.

CLEVELAND:

— Friday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m., Cleveland Veterans Day Ceremony. The 2018 Veterans Day theme is “100th Anniversary of the World War I Armistice.” On Friday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., a special Veterans Day recognition ceremony will be held inside Cleveland City Hall rotunda.

— Friday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m., Cleveland VA Medical Center Recreation Hall. Veterans and employees will gather to celebrate and honor all U.S. marines for the U.S. Marine Corps Birthday. Students from Akron Public Schools’ East High School’s Marine ROTC unit will present the colors.

— Friday, Nov. 9, 12:30 p.m., Cleveland Veterans Day Parade. The parade immediately follows the ceremony and will step-off in front of City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave., at 12:30 p.m. The parade route will proceed east on Lakeside Avenue to East 9th Street, south towards Superior Avenue, west towards Roadway Drive, north toward Rockwell Avenue, west to Ontario Street, north to Lakeside Avenue traveling east and ending at City Hall. Find a copy of the route map here.

— Sunday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., Veterans Day Observance on the esplanade at the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, 3 Public Square, Cleveland. A traditional observance begins inside the monument at 11:15 a.m.

EUCLID:

— Sunday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., The Euclid Joint Veterans’ Council and the City of Euclid’s Veterans Day Ceremony.

FAIRVIEW PARK:

— Sunday, Nov. 11, 12 to 4 p.m., Veterans Day Open House at American Legion Post 421, 22001 Brookpark Road, Fairview Park.

GREEN:

— Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m., the City of Green’s Annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Green Veterans Memorial Park, 1900 Steese Road. The ceremony will include music from the Green Local Schools sixth and seventh grade choirs and honor local veteran Carl Mickelson for his service. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served at Queen of Heaven Parish Life Center, 1800 Steese Road.

PARMA:

— Friday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m., Tri-C Veterans Day Observance at Western Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road. The remembrance will take place at the Veterans Memorial Garden and Galleria. Tours of the college’s Crile Veterans Center will follow the observance.

TWINSBURG:

— Friday, Nov. 9. 8:30 a.m., Wilcox Primary School Veterans Day Program. Veterans will conduct a formal flag raising at 8:30 a.m. At 10:55 a.m., students will lunch with veterans and active duty military in the “mess hall.” Veterans are invited to gather throughout the day in the “canteen” to connect with fellow veterans.

