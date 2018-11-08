Five suspects steal ATM in Fairview Park smash-and-grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio-- The suspects in an ATM smash-and-grab in Fairview Park were only in the store for 55 seconds.

Officers were called to the Circle K on Lorain Road just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police said there were five suspects and some arrived in a stolen van. They carried out the ATM and fled east.

This is the second smash-and-grab at this store in six months. Police said they are working to determine if the latest incident is related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-333-1234.