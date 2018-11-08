Cuyahoga County reports 13 confirmed cases of hepatitis A

PARMA, Ohio– There have been 13 cases of hepatitis A in Cuyahoga County this year, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said in a news release on Thursday. The average number in the county is four per year.

A few were linked to the outbreak happening across Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

“We are presently awaiting further information from the state regarding three additional cases from October. Preliminary information suggests that these three cases will also get linked to the outbreak,” the board of health said.

Hepatitis A, which affects the liver’s ability to function, spreads through contaminated food or water, or from close contact with a person who’s infected. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and low-grade fever.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said there is an increased risk for the virus in the homeless, the incarcerated and those who use street drugs.

