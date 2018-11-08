Amber Alert canceled after baby left at hospital; Suspect still on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police canceled the Amber Alert for 1-month-old Raniyah May on Thursday.

Ronald Davis, 28, broke into the home of his child's mother on Central Avenue near East 30th Street in Cleveland at about 12:45 p.m., police said. He's accused of beating the mother and taking the infant.

At about 4 p.m., a family member dropped off Raniyah at University Hospitals, police said. The search for Davis is ongoing.

He is known to carry weapons and threatened to shoot up the house while at the scene, said the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services.

Davis was last seen on East 37th Street near Woodland Avenue. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white stripes, gray sweatpants and orange tennis shoes. He's 5 foot 10 and weighs 140 pounds.

Police said Davis is driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio license plate HKY 3562, which belongs to the child's mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5318. If the suspect or vehicle is spotted, call 911.