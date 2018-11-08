Cleveland police: Dog euthanized after someone tried cutting off its head

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a dog was discovered with severe knife wounds to its neck.

A man discovered the small dog on Monday in the area of East 88th Street and Bessemer Avenue. It was in clothing and debris, along with an eviction notice for a house on East 128th Street, the police report said.

The man told officers he put the animal in a crate, covered it with a towel and gave it water, then called police.

Officers took the dog to the Cleveland kennels.

“The dog was euthanized do to the severe injuries it had sustained at someone’s hand. They tried cutting the dog’s head off,” the report said.

The dog did have a microchip with information about its owner.

No arrests have been made.