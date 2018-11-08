510 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike, highway patrol says

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers seized $1.3 million worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike.

According to a release from the highway patrol, on November 5 at 1:20 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Penske truck with Indiana registration for speed and marked lanes violations on the turnpike.

The highway patrol said “criminal indicators were observed” and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, where troopers said they found 510 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Keryl J. Lopez, 48, from McKinleyville, California, was taken to the Strongsville City Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana; both are first-degree felonies.