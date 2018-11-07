WWII veterans honored with journey to Washington D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A group of World War II veterans were recently selected to take part in Cleveland's Honor Flight, traveling to the war monuments in our nation's captiol with 20 other veterans.

The veterans received the royal treatment on board the honor flight, an all-expense paid journey for our heroes to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials honoring their service.

The National World War II Memorial pays tribute to the men and women who served in the armed forces. It has 56 pillars and a fountain that sits on the National Mall.

The WWII veterans are known as the Greatest Generation for their dedication, courage, sacrifice and service for our country during the war.

These military heroes, which include for remarkable veterans from northeast Ohio, enlisted when they were young men.

These four men, some strangers, were brought together by one common bond, and have touched us with their stories.

