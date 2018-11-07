VIDEO: State trooper arrests murder suspect by chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video of a traffic stop full of surprises, ending with a suspect’s dark secrets exposed.

The video shows a trooper with the Ohio Highway Patrol pulling over an SUV as it drove down the road with sparks flying from a wheel.

What the trooper didn’t realize at the time, the driver was a suspect in a murder that happened nearby just minutes earlier.

The killing and the traffic stop happened last month on Cleveland’s east side.

The video shows the trooper begin to question the driver, and then he tries to run away. The trooper stops him and gets suspicious.

The driver admits to having some drugs, but he denies having a weapon. Yet moments later, the trooper discovers a gun in the driver's possession.

At this point, the trooper is still unaware of the crime scene 80 blocks away. A man had been shot in the head and killed at East 140th and St. Clair outside a gas station.

As the trooper continued to question the driver, Cleveland Police showed up. That’s when one officer tells the trooper, the man he’s holding is a homicide suspect. The video shows the trooper’s surprise.

Reports show the 911 call about the murder was made at 2:53 a.m. and the traffic stop was made at 3:02 a.m.

So in less than ten minutes, a suspected killer ended up in handcuffs. An arrest that happened because of an alert trooper who didn’t give up getting to the bottom of what was happening.

Gregory McLemore has been indicted by Cuyahoga County Prosecutors on 10 charges. He goes before a judge to start defending himself Thursday morning.

Meantime, he sits in jail and investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the deadly shooting.

Continuing coverage, here.

41.499320 -81.694361