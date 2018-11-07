Survey finds average borrower has $90,000 in student loan debt

For many borrowers, their monthly student loan payment is higher than their mortgage or rent.

That’s the finding of a new survey by Student Debt Crisis.

According to the survey of more than 7,000 adults in all 50 states, 90-percent of borrowers are “struggling financially.”

Nearly 30-percent of borrowers said their student loan payment is more than what they pay for mortgage or rent.

The average borrower owes about $90,000 but makes just $60,000.

Overall, 44 million Americans owe $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, according to Federal Reserve statistics.

Almost two-thirds (65-percent) of adults with student loan debt said they have less than $1,000 in the bank. Almost that many (62-percent) said they don’t have family members who can afford to help them.

Student Debt Crisis is a non-profit organization dedicated to reforming student debt and higher education loan policies.

The organization says adults who struggle with student loan debt are less likely to save for retirement, buy a house or car, start a business, and more likely to delay marriage or having children.

