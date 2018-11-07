Show Info: November 7, 2018
David’s Butternut Sage Risotto
David makes a delicious fall recipe, perfect for Thanksgiving dinner.
Unique and hard to find gifts
Caroline’s Cottage started as a home business and blossomed into a great shop in Willoughby.
www.carolinescottagegifts.com
Fine grooming essentials for men
Professional grade products to keep your beard and mustache in top notch condition.
www.brutalbeardbrand.com
Black Friday shopping tips
Financial coach, Amanda Sharratt, has all the info you need to know to make the most out of your Black Friday shopping without breaking the bank.
www.amandasharratt.com
Unique flu prevention
The apothecary at Lucky’s Market offers non-traditional ways to ward off the flu this year.
www.Luckysmarket.com
Change up your stuffing recipe
The ladies from Saucisson are taking traditional stuffing and making it even better.
www.saucissoncleveland.com
Les Miserables
Now-November 18
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
216.241.6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Free Admission
Check out the Akron Art Museum where admission is free every Thursday.
www.akronartmuseum.org