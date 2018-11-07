× Show Info: November 7, 2018

David’s Butternut Sage Risotto

David makes a delicious fall recipe, perfect for Thanksgiving dinner.

Unique and hard to find gifts

Caroline’s Cottage started as a home business and blossomed into a great shop in Willoughby.

www.carolinescottagegifts.com

Fine grooming essentials for men

Professional grade products to keep your beard and mustache in top notch condition.

www.brutalbeardbrand.com

Black Friday shopping tips

Financial coach, Amanda Sharratt, has all the info you need to know to make the most out of your Black Friday shopping without breaking the bank.

www.amandasharratt.com

Unique flu prevention

The apothecary at Lucky’s Market offers non-traditional ways to ward off the flu this year.

www.Luckysmarket.com

Change up your stuffing recipe

The ladies from Saucisson are taking traditional stuffing and making it even better.

www.saucissoncleveland.com

Les Miserables

Now-November 18

Connor Palace, Playhouse Square

216.241.6000

www.playhousesquare.org

Free Admission

Check out the Akron Art Museum where admission is free every Thursday.

www.akronartmuseum.org