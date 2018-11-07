WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to triple murder in North Royalton

Show Info: November 7, 2018

Posted 11:56 am, November 7, 2018, by

David’s Butternut Sage Risotto
David makes a delicious fall recipe, perfect for Thanksgiving dinner.

Unique and hard to find gifts
Caroline’s Cottage started as a home business and blossomed into a great shop in Willoughby.
www.carolinescottagegifts.com

Fine grooming essentials for men
Professional grade products to keep your beard and mustache in top notch condition.
www.brutalbeardbrand.com

Black Friday shopping tips
Financial coach, Amanda Sharratt, has all the info you need to know to make the most out of your Black Friday shopping without breaking the bank.
www.amandasharratt.com

Unique flu prevention
The apothecary at Lucky’s Market offers non-traditional ways to ward off the flu this year.
www.Luckysmarket.com

Change up your stuffing recipe
The ladies from Saucisson are taking traditional stuffing and making it even better.
www.saucissoncleveland.com

Les Miserables
Now-November 18
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
216.241.6000
www.playhousesquare.org

Free Admission
Check out the Akron Art Museum where admission is free every Thursday.
www.akronartmuseum.org

 

 