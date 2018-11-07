Robbery appears to be motive in murders of teenage girl and her father, East Cleveland police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND -- A manhunt is underway for a man who East Cleveland police believe killed a father and his teenaged daughter and burned their bodies inside a car.

Wednesday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Ronald Newberry. East Cleveland SWAT officers spent the day searching for him. Detectives say he was seen in the city two days ago.

Investigators believe Newberry is involved in the heinous October 10th killings of 39-year old Paul Bradley or Bedford and his 14-year old daughter Paris, who was a student at Bedford High School.

East Cleveland Police Commander Scott Gardner said surveillance video shows Newberry’s SUV following Bradley’s car minutes before it was discovered burning near Savannah and Allegheny Avenues in East Cleveland.

They said Paris had been shot in the head first, then both of their bodies set on fire. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled that Paul Bradley was alive when he was set on fire.

Detectives said robbery appears to be the motive. The Bradleys’ home in Bedford had been ransacked and the inside was soaked with gasoline.

They said Newberry and Bradley did not know each other, but a mutual female acquaintance had informed Newberry that Bradley was well off, and 14-year old Paris may have been used as a pawn to locate the money.

A timeline revealed that the father and daughter were removed from their home by force around 3:30 a.m., and the car was discovered burning around 9:30 a.m. Police said surveillance video showed Newberry’s vehicle trailing them at 9:12 a.m.

According to Commander Gardner, Newberry purchased the vehicle a few weeks before the murders. He returned the SUV to the dealership a few days after the killings, claiming there was a problem with the radio. Police said the auto dealer said the vehicle had been detailed inside and out when it was returned.

