President Trump suggests Cabinet changes may be coming

WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump says he's happy with "most" of his Cabinet as he suggests changes may be coming.

Trump said at a Wednesday press conference that he is "looking at different people for different positions," adding that "it is very common after the midterms."

Asked specifically about the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump says, "I'd rather answer that at a little bit different time."

Trump has long been frustrated with Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation. Rosenstein's future appeared uncertain after reports that he discussed secretly recording Trump.

On Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN'-kee), Trump says he wants to "study whatever is being said." Trump adds that he's doing an "excellent job." Zinke faces a series of inquiries into his conduct.

President Donald Trump is warning House Democrats about spending the remaining years of his presidency investigating him and the administration.

Trump said at a post-election news conference Wednesday that Democrats and Republicans should set aside partisanship to work together for the American people.

Democrats won back control of the House. Many have threatened to use the subpoena power they will gain in January to investigate Trump and administrative actions.

Trump says he's been hearing about investigations since he began running for president and refers to it as "investigation fatigue."

He says he will respond in kind if House Democrats flood his administration with subpoenas and government will come to a halt.

Trump adds that Democrats have "nothing, zero" on him.

President Donald Trump is calling out Republican candidates who apparently did not support him enough and lost congressional seats in Tuesday's elections.

At a news conference in the White House East Room on Wednesday, Trump crowed that Republicans held control of the Senate and then took aim at members of the House, where the GOP lost.

Rep. Mike Coffman in Colorado blames his loss on resentment toward Trump in his Denver-area district. The president responded: "Too bad, Mike."

As for Utah Rep. Mia Love's loss Tuesday, Trump said: "Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost," adding, "Sorry about that, Mia."

Trump says his vigorous campaigning stopped a so-called "blue wave," ''if there ever was such a thing."

The GOP is expected to add to its Senate edge, but Democrats regained control of the House.

