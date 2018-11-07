Police search for missing 80-year-old Beachwood woman

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Beachwood Police Department has issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert.

Police say 80-year-old Barbara Hamilton left her residence on S. Green Road around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t returned.

Hamilton reportedly suffers from Dementia.

Police say Hamilton is 5’05” tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, the vehicle involved is a gray Nissan Rogue with the Ohio license plate number HGX2530.

If you see Hamilton or her vehicle please call 911.