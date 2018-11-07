× Police search for suspect in deaths of father, daughter found in burning car in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The East Cleveland Police Department is searching for the man accused in the deaths of a man and his 14-year-old daughter.

An aggravated murder warrant was issued for Ronald Newberry Wednesday morning.

Paul Bradley, 39, and his daughter, Paris, were found dead in a burning car in East Cleveland on Oct. 10. Investigators said they believe the Beford High School student was tortured before she was killed.

“It is clear and convincing that additional parties were involved and we hope to have additional warrants issued at a later time,” East Cleveland police said.

Up to $10,000 in reward money is available from Crime Stoppers, the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee and East Cleveland police for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for what authorities call a heinous attack.

Anyone with tips should call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.

