Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to triple murder in North Royalton

CLEVELAND– George Brinkman, 45, who pleaded guilty to killing a woman and her two daughters in their North Royalton home, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Statements are expected from a detective, the step-father and two FBI agents. Brinkman’s confession is also expected to be played in court.

On June 11, Suzanne Taylor, 45, was found dead in her house on Ridge Road, along with Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18. Court documents said Brinkman cut Suzanne Taylor’s throat and hid the murder weapon.

Brinkman is also charged in the murders of his employers: Rogell E. John, 71, and Roberta Ray John, 64. The couple was discovered dead in their Lake Township house. Authorities said they were shot.

