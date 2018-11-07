× Free ice skating coming to Public Square for Winterfest

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Foundation will provide free ice skating on the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink as part of this year’s Winterfest celebration.

Free ice skating tickets will be distributed in Public Square on the morning of November 24 beginning at 7 a.m. until passes run out.

“Winterfest is a terrific annual Cleveland tradition that brings residents and visitors from all over the region to the heart of downtown Cleveland – our Public Square,” said Michael Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer, Cleveland Foundation. “We are proud to kick off the holiday season by providing free skating during this event…”

The free ice skating sessions are each 45 minutes long, with the first session beginning at 8 AM with the last session beginning at 10 PM. Each session will have 150 tickets available. Tickets include free skate rental. Those with passes will be required to check-in at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink 15 minutes before the start of their session.

“More than 2,000 people will have the opportunity to skate for free during Winterfest. The Cleveland Foundation continues to make it possible for our community to enjoy Cleveland’s premier public park,” said Sanaa Julien, Chief Executive Officer, Group Plan Commission.

This is the third consecutive year The Cleveland Foundation has supported Winterfest by offering free ice skating for guests.

Winterfest’s Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival is scheduled for November 24.