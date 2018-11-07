Fox 8 I-Team investigates crime in neighborhood where student was shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Fox 8 I-Team is investigating the kinds of crime and how much of it happens in the area where a Case Western Reserve University student was shot and wounded.

Saturday, two men tried to carjack a student on Murray Hill in Cleveland. They shot and wounded him.

So the I-Team investigated crime within a half-mile radius of that scene.

We found for 2018, Cleveland Police have recorded other violent crime.

Records show about a half-dozen cases each of felony assault, robbery, rape, and weapons cases. Plus, one homicide.

But more commonly, police have handled less serious assaults. 70, so far, this year.

Meantime, the most common crime reported to Cleveland Police in that immediate area has been theft.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the student shot and wounded was listed in stable condition in the hospital.

Two suspects are facing charges.

One, just got out of the hospital after police shot and wounded him.

After the shooting, the University immediately stepped up patrols and started discussions on other ways to improve safety.

