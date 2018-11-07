× Former Avon Lake Fire Chief indicted in sexual assault case

ELYRIA, Ohio — A Former Avon Lake Fire Chief has been indicted on charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

According to the Elyria Police Department, detectives received complaints against 59-year-old Lawrence E. Grizzell for a sexual offense on September 30. Their investigation reportedly revealed that Grizzell had sexually assaulted a family member. Per the results of their investigation, police say, detectives signed warrants against him for rape and sexual battery.

Police said they arrested Grizzell at his home in Elyria on October 1. During his interview with authorities, Grizzell reportedly admitted to the charges.

He was then transported to Lorain County Jail, where he was held without bond, according to Elyria Police Department.

Per the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas, Grizzell was officially indicted for 8 felony counts of sexual battery and 8 felony counts of gross sexual imposition on Wednesday.

Grizzell served four years as Avon Lake Fire Chief before stepping down in 2005.