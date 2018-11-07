Father goes after daughter’s accused killer during court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. - It was a dramatic day in court when a man accused of killing a 5-year-old girl made his first appearance, KATU reports.

Ryan Burge, 37, is accused of killing his former girlfriend Nataasha Luchau's daughter on Friday.

The courtroom was filled with friends and family members of the 5-year-old identified by family to KGW as Hartley Anderson. Many of them had on "#JusticeforHartley" T-shirts.

Less than a week ago, 5-year-old Hartley Anderson was a butterfly for Halloween. It was the last holiday she’d ever get to celebrate. Police say on Friday, she was murdered by her mother’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Ryan Burge, seen here in an old mugshot. pic.twitter.com/8BuseimsZ7 — Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) November 5, 2018

During the proceedings, the father of the victim, Peter Anderson, rushed the bench trying to get to Burge.

Anderson was stopped by deputies and taken out of the courtroom by force in handcuffs.

When the proceedings ended and Burge was being taken out of the courtroom, someone in the group of family and friends yelled, "Burn! Burn in Hell!"

Burge is being held on $5 million bail. He will appear in court again Thursday.