Enjoy the sun today; Cold front begins pushing in from the west

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A blast of much colder air is oozing in from the west. It’s going to be cold enough to support a wintry mix/snow by week’s end. This is more likely go down in the books as our first measurable snow of the season. Current thinking shows lake-effect Friday night into midday Saturday as well as the threat of a more general snowfall between Monday and Wednesday of next week.

Note the forecast highs in the 30s beginning on Saturday. This could be one of the longer November stretches when temperatures remained below 40° at Hopkins Airport:

Our bi-annual exercise of jerking around our body clocks in the spring and fall just occurred. At least in November, we “gain” an hour of sleep, right? Question: Has Daylight Saving Time outlived its usefulness? You may be surprised in learning that the EU just voted to do away with Daylight Saving Time. Arizona and Hawaii don’t observe it. Idaho recently voted on it. In André Bernier’s most recent episode of WeatherJazz®, he explores the practice of moving our clocks twice a year:

Interested in the Winter Weather Outlook? Here’s what our team is forecasting:

(For a more extensive discussion about how we arrive to a seasonal forecast, you can listen to André Bernier’s podcast, WeatherJazz®, episode #017.)