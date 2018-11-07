× ‘Elect to recycle’ your unwanted campaign signs

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Now that Election Day has passed, you may have campaign signs your looking to dispose of. Well, Cuyahoga County is asking you to “elect to recycle.”

According to their website, you can recycle your unwanted campaign signs at the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District located at 4750 E. 131st Street in Garfield Heights. They have a drop box in the lobby.

Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District will recycle plastic film, corrugated plastic and cardboard signs, as well as the metal stands.

The district has reportedly been recycling campaign signs since the 2012 general election.

Your community may also have recycling programs. Learn more, here.