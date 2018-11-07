3,000 gallons of diesel burning as crews fight oil site fire in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at an oil site in rural Weld County, Colorado.

According to our affiliate FOX 31, Weld County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers said the fire was at an oil site on Weld County Roads 30 and 47.5. The site is reportedly owned by Noble Energy.

Jolene Schneider with the Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District told FOX 31 that there were reports of 3,000 gallons of diesel are burning. No injuries have been reported.

A reverse 911 call was reportedly sent for people within a 1-mile radius of the site.

A foam truck is reportedly on the scene and crews are attempting to extinguish the fire with foam. However, Schneider told FOX 31 that crews will most likely let the fire burn itself out, which could take about eight hours.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.