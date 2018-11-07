Countdown to snow! First measurable flakes of the season expected by week’s end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's coming.

A blast of much colder air is oozing in from the west -- and it's going to be cold enough to support a wintry mix/snow by week’s end.

This is more likely to go down in the books as our first measurable snow of the season.

Current thinking involves the development of lake-effect Friday night into midday Saturday.

There is a potential of a more general snowfall between Monday and Wednesday of next week.

Note the forecast highs in the 30s beginning on Saturday. This could be one of the longer November stretches when temperatures remained below 40° at Hopkins Airport.

Stick with the Fox 8 Weather page for more as the forecast develops.