Colder air making its way to northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND -- The chilly breeze was quite noticeable on Wednesday and Wednesday night, but the overall weather remained generally fair.

A blast of much colder air is looming to our west and is ready to pounce on northeast Ohio. It’s going to be cold enough to support a wintry mix/snow by Friday-Saturday.

Current thinking involves TWO separate opportunities for snow: (#1) Will be the development of lake-effect Friday night into midday Saturday and (#2) the potential of a more general snowfall between Monday and Wednesday of next week.

Notice that the forecast highs are in the 30’s beginning on Saturday. This could be one of the longer November stretches when temperatures remained below 40° at Hopkins Airport.

