Coach: ‘LaMelo Ball got the ability to be the number one pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers’

GENEVA, Ohio -- LeBron who?

That's what high school phenom LaMelo Ball's new coach hopes Cleveland Cavaliers fans will be saying in just a couple of years.

Former NBA-player-turned-high-school-coach Jermaine Jackson told TMZ his newest player at Spire Prep Academy in Geneva has "the ability to be the number one pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers soon."

"In my opinion, LaMelo Ball will be the number one pick in a year or two going to the Cleveland Cavaliers," Jackson told TMZ.

Jackson said Ball, 17, is known as one of the best players "all over the world."

"He has a talent that, some of it just can't be taught," he said.

Balls' father, LaVar, has a reputation for meddling in his sons' teams.

Jackson told TMZ his relationship with LaVar Ball is off to a great start. But he said he's prepared for any conflicts that might arise.

"If LaVar's meddling in our team, we'll have conversations, and we'll talk. And, I'm about what's right. It's not about who's right. It's about what's right," he said.

According to Jackson, Ball will arrive in Ohio to join the team on Friday. He could play in Saturday's game in Philadelphia.

According to CBS Sports, Ball had previously committed to UCLA before deciding to return to high school hoops. He had a brief stint as a professional player in Lithuania and the JBA League, a professional league started by his father.

While playing for a high school in Chino Hills, California, Ball dropped 92 points in a game back in February of 2017.

LaMelo Ball is the youngest brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and Los Angeles Ballers shooting guard LiAngelo Ball.

Ball will play at Spire with 7'7" player Robert Bobroczky. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer introduced us to Bobroczky back in February of 2017.