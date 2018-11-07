× Cleveland police ask for help finding missing woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Chavonte Wright, 24.

She was last seen November 3.

A missing person’s report was filed for Wright Tuesday.

Wright’s friends and family tell police they haven’t seen her.

Wright was last seen leaving her home on E. 141st between Harvard and Miles.

She was wearing light colored jeans, a gray and black hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

She is approximately 180 lbs, 5’6″, with hazel green eyes and long brown hair.

Cleveland police ask if you have seen her to contact them at (216)621-1234.

