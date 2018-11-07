× Cleveland FBI reviewing new clues in Ashley Summers disappearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cleveland Division of Police have announced a case review in the investigation into the disappearance of Ashley Summers.

Summers was 14-years-old when she was last seen in July of 2007.

However, new information indicates there are differing last known possible dates and locations of when and where she disappeared.

Law enforcement now believes there are two additional areas of interest where Ashley may have last been seen.

They include the 1100 block of Holmden Avenue and the 3400 block of West 44th.

Law enforcement had previously been looking into the area of West 96th and Madison Avenue.

This week over 30 investigators from the Cleveland FBI, the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force and Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, the Cleveland Division of Police, and Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are interviewing people who knew Ashley or may have had contact with her prior to July 2007.

Law enforcement is again asking the public if they had any interaction with Ashley or possible knowledge of what may have happened to Ashley to contact law enforcement as soon as possible at (216)522-1400.

There is a reward for information leading to the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. Tips can remain anonymous.

She is described as 5’5″ tall, and she was around 130 pounds when she was last seen. Ashley would now be 25-years-old.

She has brown hair and blue eyes, and has a tattoo of the name Gene, along with a heart, on her right arm.

Fox 8 has been covering this story since Ashley's disappearance.