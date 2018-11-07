Browns down 2 defensive starters for the rest of the season due to injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Christian Kirksey and DB E.J. Gaines on injured reserve.

We've placed LB Christian Kirksey and DB E.J. Gaines on injured reserve Transactions » https://t.co/zFSOpDuT9W pic.twitter.com/JZ2s9jdByE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 7, 2018

According to a release from the Browns, Kirksey, who was voted a captain by his teammates, started seven games this year. He registered 43 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He sustained a hamstring injury in the second quarter during last week’s game.

Gaines, who joined the Browns this year as an unrestricted free agent, appeared in six games with two starts. He totaled 12 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception. He sustained a concussion in the first quarter of last week’s game.

The Browns also announced Wednesday they signed DB Juston Burris to the active roster off the New York Jets’ practice squad.

According to a release from the Browns: “Burris (6-0, 212) was a 2016 fourth-round selection by the Jets and was added to the club’s practice squad after being waived on Oct. 27. Appearing in 34 career games with two starts, Burris registered 28 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions since 2016. This season, he saw game action in four contests and was inactive for three. Burris is a product of Raleigh, N.C. and played collegiately at North Carolina State. He will wear No. 31.”

The team also signed DB Arrion Springs to the practice squad and released OL Jake Eldrenkamp.

Springs is a rookie out of Oregon and was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May. He spent four weeks on the Browns’ practice squad earlier this season. He has also spent time on the Chiefs’ and New Orleans Saints’ practice squads this year.

More on the Browns here.