Car shooting in Youngstown leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, including infant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and two are injured after three people were shot in Youngstown.
Police told WKBN that three people — a man and woman in their 20s and a 1-year-old baby — were shot inside a vehicle Wednesday night.
The shooting reportedly happened on the city’s south side on East Pasadena Avenue.
WKBN said the man died and the woman and infant were transported to a local hospital. There is currently no information on the woman and child’s conditions.
Youngstown’s violent crimes task force is investigating. The Youngstown coroner is also reportedly on scene.
This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.
41.077121 -80.646238