Car shooting in Youngstown leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, including infant

Posted 10:08 pm, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43PM, November 7, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and two are injured after three people were shot in Youngstown.

Police told WKBN that three people — a man and woman in their 20s and a 1-year-old baby — were shot inside a vehicle Wednesday night.

The shooting reportedly happened on the city’s south side on East Pasadena Avenue.

WKBN said the man died and the woman and infant were transported to a local hospital.  There is currently no information on the woman and child’s conditions.

Youngstown’s violent crimes task force is investigating.  The Youngstown coroner is also reportedly on scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.