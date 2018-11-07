Brisk, albeit rain-free stretch for the next couple of days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The winds have eased a bit and skies cleared out last night. A wedge of dry air settles overhead as temperatures reach to around 50° with partly to mostly sunny skies.

A blast of much colder air is oozing in from the west. It’s going to be cold enough to support a wintry mix/snow by week’s end. This is more likely to go down in the books as our first measurable snow of the season.

Current thinking involves the development of lake-effect Friday night into midday Saturday as well as the potential of a more general snowfall between Monday and Wednesday of next week.

Note the forecast highs in the 30s beginning on Saturday. This could be one of the longer November stretches when temperatures remained below 40° at Hopkins Airport.

Here's the hourly forecast going through the early afternoon: