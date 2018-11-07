Authorities warn residents of phone scammer impersonating detective, requesting funds

CANTON, Ohio — Authorities are warning residents of a potential phone scam that involves someone claiming to be a member of the county sheriff’s office.

Around 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon North Canton police reportedly received a complaint from a potential phone scam victim.

Officials said the victim received a a phone call from a caller identifying themselves as “Detective Whitehouse” from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reportedly told the victim that they had failed to comply with a legal requirement of the sheriff’s office and that they needed to get $2,000 in Google Play Cards and provide the scammer with the card codes.

According to authorities, the scammer gave the victim a phone number to call back at, which resembles the county sheriff’s call system, but is not connected to the office.

Sheriff Maier wants to remind residents that this is not an operating police of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and they would not call and request funds from citizens.

This case remains under investigation and residents are encouraged to contact local police or the Stark County Sheriff’s Office of any suspicious activity.