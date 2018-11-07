After hours fire closes Kids Country Green daycare for two days

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — A daycare is closed Thursday and Friday after a part of the building caught fire Wednesday night.

According to Kids Country Green, the back of the daycare’s building caught fire after hours.

They said that no children were in the building during the incident. However, as a result of the fire the facility will not be operating Wednesday and Thursday.

Parents are encouraged to find alternative care options for their children.

The daycare does have other facilities, but they have limited availability. Kids Country says to visit their website for contact information of those facilities.