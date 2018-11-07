8 deputies treated for possible fentanyl exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The spokesperson with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office tells the Fox 8 I-Team that eight deputies were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning for possible fentanyl exposure.

Rocky River police, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Cuyahoga Sheriff's Department were serving a narcotics warrant on Hillard Boulevard.

According to Fox 8 crews on the scene, at 5:25 a.m., the sheriff's office called for ambulances for several people exposed.

Eight deputies were taken to Fairview Hospital.

All the detectives are okay. DEA agents on the scene are also okay.

One suspect was arrested.

Two young children who were in the home are now in foster care, according to Mary Louise Madigan with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.

The Fox 8 I-Team is gathering more on this developing investigation. We'll update you here as the story develops.