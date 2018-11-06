× Tree falls on truck in Montville Township, injuries reported

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A tree fell onto a truck in Montville Township on Tuesday.

Police said it happened on Paradise Road and minor injuries were reported.

“Please be aware of the high winds that we are experiencing in our area today, and please leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you, in case they have to stop abruptly for fallen trees or debris in the roadway,” the police department said.

Winds are gusting up to 35 mph.