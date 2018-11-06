Suspect in Case Western shooting charged with attempted murder

CLEVELAND-- One of the suspects in the shooting of a Case Western Reserve University student is charged with attempted murder.
Javon K. Williams, 19, was in court Tuesday morning.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on November 13.
Investigators said Williams and an 18-year-old man shot a Case Western student in the abdomen Saturday night on Murray Hill, near the university's campus.
The 20-year-old student remains in the intensive care unit of University Hospitals.
The second suspect was shot during a confrontation with University Circle police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.
