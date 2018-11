Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUT-IN-BAY -- It was so windy and rough in the Put-In-Bay area this morning that Miller Ferry canceled operations for the day.

The Miller Ferry Facebook page shared awesome video of the windy conditions at Lime Kiln Dock.

Check it out in the video player above.

A wind advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorian counties.

Later this afternoon, the advisory will go into effect for much of NE Ohio and last through tonight.

