Show Info: November 6, 2018

Posted 9:55 am, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20AM, November 6, 2018

Thanksgiving side dish
Hatfield’s Goode Grub shares an easy recipe for a delicious side dish that’s perfect for Thanksgiving dinner.
www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com

Thanksgiving tablescapes
Learn some ways to design your Thanksgiving table with flowers from Segelin’s Florist.
www.segelinsflowers.com

An early jump on Christmas shopping
The Pine Cone Gift Shoppe is hosting its Christmas Open House November 8-10.
www.pine-cone-gift-shoppe.myshopify.com

Thanksgiving wines
Dina Kostis from Pickwick and Frolic has the perfect wines to go with your Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving Dinner
Thursday, November 22nd 1p-8p
$39.95 adults / $14.95 kids (ages 4-12)
Reservations Required
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Award winning pizzas
Samosky’s Homestyle Pizzeria is serving pies with awards from around the world.
www.samoskyspizza.com 

Works of art
Artisans’ Corner Gallery is a gem for local artists to showcase and sell their work.
www.artisanscornergallery.com

Apple breeding
Bill Dodd of Hillcrest Orchards and executive director of the Midwest Apple Improvement Association is sharing some information on new breeds of apples.
www.midwestapple.com

Hospice of the Western Reserve
www.hospicewr.org

Dr. Marc
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

 