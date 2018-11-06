× Show Info: November 6, 2018

Thanksgiving side dish

Hatfield’s Goode Grub shares an easy recipe for a delicious side dish that’s perfect for Thanksgiving dinner.

www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com

Thanksgiving tablescapes

Learn some ways to design your Thanksgiving table with flowers from Segelin’s Florist.

www.segelinsflowers.com

An early jump on Christmas shopping

The Pine Cone Gift Shoppe is hosting its Christmas Open House November 8-10.

www.pine-cone-gift-shoppe.myshopify.com

Thanksgiving wines

Dina Kostis from Pickwick and Frolic has the perfect wines to go with your Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Thursday, November 22nd 1p-8p

$39.95 adults / $14.95 kids (ages 4-12)

Reservations Required

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Award winning pizzas

Samosky’s Homestyle Pizzeria is serving pies with awards from around the world.

www.samoskyspizza.com

Works of art

Artisans’ Corner Gallery is a gem for local artists to showcase and sell their work.

www.artisanscornergallery.com

Apple breeding

Bill Dodd of Hillcrest Orchards and executive director of the Midwest Apple Improvement Association is sharing some information on new breeds of apples.

www.midwestapple.com

Hospice of the Western Reserve

www.hospicewr.org

Dr. Marc

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/