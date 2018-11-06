Show Info: November 6, 2018
Thanksgiving side dish
Hatfield’s Goode Grub shares an easy recipe for a delicious side dish that’s perfect for Thanksgiving dinner.
www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com
Thanksgiving tablescapes
Learn some ways to design your Thanksgiving table with flowers from Segelin’s Florist.
www.segelinsflowers.com
An early jump on Christmas shopping
The Pine Cone Gift Shoppe is hosting its Christmas Open House November 8-10.
www.pine-cone-gift-shoppe.myshopify.com
Thanksgiving wines
Dina Kostis from Pickwick and Frolic has the perfect wines to go with your Thanksgiving dinner.
Thanksgiving Dinner
Thursday, November 22nd 1p-8p
$39.95 adults / $14.95 kids (ages 4-12)
Reservations Required
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Award winning pizzas
Samosky’s Homestyle Pizzeria is serving pies with awards from around the world.
www.samoskyspizza.com
Works of art
Artisans’ Corner Gallery is a gem for local artists to showcase and sell their work.
www.artisanscornergallery.com
Apple breeding
Bill Dodd of Hillcrest Orchards and executive director of the Midwest Apple Improvement Association is sharing some information on new breeds of apples.
www.midwestapple.com
Hospice of the Western Reserve
www.hospicewr.org
Dr. Marc
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/