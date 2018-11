Incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown faces a challenge from Republican Representative Jim Renacci in Ohio’s Senate race.

Fox 8 was there when Senator Brown cast his ballot just after 9:15 a.m. on Election Day at the Mill Creek Community Center.

Representative Jim Renacci votes at 10 a.m. at his precinct in Wadsworth. Fox 8 will be there.

