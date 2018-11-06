× Second suspect charged in shooting of Case Western Reserve student

CLEVELAND– A second man was charged in the shooting of a Case Western Reserve University student.

Shamar Smiley, 18, will appear in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning on an attempted murder charge.

Investigators said Smiley and 19-year-old Javon Williams shot the student in the abdomen Saturday night on Murray Hill, near the CWRU campus.

Williams is also charged with attempted murder.

The 20-year-old victim remains in stabled condition at University Hospitals.

