Pipe bomb suspect scheduled for Election Day court hearing

NEW YORK — Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc is expected to make his first court appearance in New York.

Sayoc was being transferred from federal custody in Florida ahead of a Tuesday court hearing. Prosecutors say they will ask a judge to hold him without bail because he is considered dangerous.

Sayoc is accused of sending improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN. The scare heightened tensions before the crucial midterm elections, happening the same day as his court appearance.

Sayoc's lawyer has questioned the evidence in the case. Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted.