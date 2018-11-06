× Ohio’s midterm election: Will voters show up?

It seems hard to believe that Ohio voters aren’t participating in the midterm elections, but historically plenty of eligible voters haven’t gone to the polls.

Fox 8 has been reporting on long lines for early voting and steady turnout on Election Day.

Unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show as of 12 p.m., voter turnout is just above 30% among 899,326 eligible voters.

In 2014, Ohio set a near record low for ballots cast. About 40% of people voted statewide that year.

Voter turnout was just under 50% the last time the state elected a governor in 2010.

