Ohioans reject Issue 1 to lower penalties for drug offenses

CLEVELAND--Ohioans voted against an amendment to the state constitution that would reduce the penalties for drug-related offenses.

Issue 1 was opposed by the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Ohio State Bar Association, as well as several state Republican officials.

The ballot issue aimed to make offenses related to drug use and possession no more than misdemeanors and stop courts from sending people on probation for felonies to prison for non-criminal probation violations. It also required the state of Ohio to spend money on drug treatment and rehab programs.

“Require sentence reductions of incarcerated individuals, except individuals incarcerated for murder, rape, or child molestation, by up to 25 percent if the individual participates in rehabilitative, work, or educational programming,” the ballot language said.

A poll last month indicated about 43 percent were in favor of the amendment, while 39 percent opposed.

