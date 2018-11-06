Live updates on governor, U.S. Senator and balance of power

The polls are closed in Ohio. And we will have results for you right here.

From the Ohio governor’s race to U.S. Senator to local school levies, we have you covered.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted are running against the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Richard Cordray and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton.

DeWine is a former U.S. Senator, Ohio Lt. Governor and U.S. Representative.

Cordray served as Ohio Attorney General and Treasurer of Ohio.

U.S. Senator

The race featured Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Rep. Jim Renacci. Sen. Brown won 58 to 41%.

Brown was first elected to the position in 2006, and served in the U.S. House of Representatives and as Ohio’s secretary of state.

Issue 1

A proposed amendment to the state constitution to reduce the penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing and using illegal drugs. It would make those offenses misdemeanors and prohibit the court from ordering people on probation for felonies to be sent to prison for non-criminal probation violations. The savings from a reduction in inmates would be spent on drug treatment and rehabilitation programs.

