Highway sign honors two fallen Westerville officers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio– A new sign on Interstate 270 is honoring the lives of two fallen Westerville officers.

The Ohio Department of Transportation installed the sign between Cleveland Avenue and State Street on Tuesday, designating the stretch as “Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering Memorial Highway.”

The city will present their families with a small replica of the sign later this month.

Officers Morelli, 54, and Joering, 39, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up on Feb. 10. They returned fire, wounding the suspect, who is charged with aggravated murder.

Jeoring was partnered with K-9 Sam, who was in the cruiser when the deadly shooting happened. The city voted to give the dog to his wife and three daughters.

